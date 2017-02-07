Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Media

Feb 7, 2017

What Chris Mitchell gets so wrong about the ABC

The broader context for all this carping is framed by two developments now creeping into view over the ABC’s horizon. One is genuinely significant; the other, in truth, trivial. Former Media Watch executive producer David Salter explains.

It’s as predictable as an Australian middle-order batting collapse. In the week that most of the mainstream ABC TV programs make their new season return to the prime-time schedule, the usual critics trundle out all their standard bleats.

2 thoughts on "What Chris Mitchell gets so wrong about the ABC 

  1. old greybearded one

    I’d cheerfully strangle the clown who took all the live and interesting music off RN. I have no other source, as I don’t live in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, but where I can stream nothing unless I pay 10 bucks or more a gig. RN is becoming a boring mishmash.

  2. John Nicholson

    The last ABC Chairman to confront the Government was Sir James Darling – an outstanding man of integrity. He backed the Concert Department in the Opera House dispute, he supported the current affairs staff, both radio and television, in many confrontations – all to the surprise of Menzies, who thought he had appointed a conservative when in fact he had appointed a liberal. That’s why he didn’t re-appoint him. John Nicholson j.h.nicholson@hotmail.com

