Two years after Turnbull first made his move, can Abbott pull off a Rudd?
It was two years ago today that Tony Abbott faced his first leadership challenge -- from an empty chair, as it happened. With Turnbull's popularity plummeting in the polls, is he about to face the same?
4 thoughts on “Two years after Turnbull first made his move, can Abbott pull off a Rudd? ”
It is most unusual for me to hope that Devine is right!! The liberals must exercise caution and excise the idiots like Bernardi and Abbott or they will find their party a festering cess pit of right wing scum as the Republicans have. The US party of thoughtful progress has been hijacked by scumbags since Cheney arrived.m Howard, (liberal my arse) began this by not decrying Hanson’s racism and it is getting worse.
It would be a disaster for Australia if a far right ideological extremist like Abbott became PM again … I sincerely hope that it doesn’t happen…
Ya gotta be crook to make Shorten look like a goer?
….. Any wonder the electoral beer goggles when it comes to Hanson?
Surely the far right wing Reich is already running the country. Without a murmur Malcolm Turnbull capitulates to their every demand. Why on earth would Tony Abbott, the man deemed to be the worst PM in Australia’s history, solemnly step into the bull ring again defeats all that is logical in politics; that’s if there is anything logical about Oz politics.