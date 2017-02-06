Rundle: the world is upside down, and traditional parties don't know how to right it
It is a strange day, indeed.
Feb 6, 2017
It’s opposites day again in the media this morning. It will be for quite some time. Left is right, up is down, black is white, etc. On the front page of Fairfax, new polls show a large majority of ustralians want the country to produce the things it consumes, and have a manufacturing base. By “large majority”, I mean huge, a more one-sided majority than on any other issue. Close to 90% of those polled are in favour of emphasising local production, an opinion that stretched across left and right, city and country, liberal and conservative on social matters.
“Putin is an autocrat, whose government almost certainly has journalists and whistle-blowers murdered quite often”. And the evidence for this assertion is? It is disappointing that you join in this careless character assassination so typical of the western media, happy to pass off slurs without a shred of evidence in support. One might have thought that you would have learned from the recent US election just how grubby those fact free assertions have become.
As for the “US government most likely does not do that to its own citizens” one has to ask, what parallel universe do you occupy? The latest estimate of the body count of people associated with the Clintons but had inconvenient knowledge or crossed them in some way (the latest being the email leaker) is now around 80.
And has the killing of Kennedy and King not persuaded you that it is not just the expendable ordinary citizens (3000 on 9/11) that get killed by the State.
Look at the world as it really is Guy.
“The left, as a distinct formation, becomes entirely separate from liberals, and must forge a distinct new politics.”
This seems a bit optimistic, the separation from liberals, I mean. Are we really there, yet?
Guy, this us-and-them squaring-off of ‘the left’ against ‘the liberals’ is too simplistic and plays directly into Trump’s anti-liberal authoritarian hands. Hillary did campaign for a minimum wage, and did change her position on the TPP, and to speculate on what she would have done is idle. To say that the liberal left ‘abandoned whatever social conscience they once possessed’ is an unhelpful exaggeration, in comparison with the Republicans or Trump. For example, Clinton did her best to introduce socially equitable health care under Bill’s presidency; Obama eventually achieved something; the Republicans and Trump are now hell-bent on tearing it to shreds. As for ‘the left’ abandoning ‘the liberal social agenda’ when it comes to ‘gender, sexuality, etc’ (presumably race is included here too)…what ‘agenda’ are you suggesting instead? Best, Humphrey
Just a comment on the SA situation which I think you mis-characterise as ‘Labor domination’. Labor has mostly won because of the incompetence of the opposition and, even then, by canny local politics and tricky deals with independents. But I guess your point about it changing quickly is true even if a moderately competent opposition let’s a normal political cycle do its job.
But things could quickly change for the small parties too. Xenophon and Hanson are THE brands. Hanson is only just holding it together now and there’s no reason to think that it will get any better if she has more elected members. Xenophon doesn’t seem to have a plan to make the party less dependent on his personal energy and presence. That’s a recipe for disaster sooner or later.
So, yes, everything could change very quickly in SA. The Liberals could snatch defeat from the jaws of victory (again) and Labor could manage a transition to a new, younger leadership (see Malinauskas, Koutsantonis, Close, Mullighan, etc) and find a way to win.
Let’s not forget Guy . . . the world in the 30’s early 40’s used to laugh at the demagogue’s moustache?
Whether Labor has to become a left nationalist party or, Xenophon can seize the day and NXT emerge as a true centrist party are future conundrums. Whatever the case, as of the moment . . . . Labor must be held to account in order for caring Australians’ belief that there is a viable, democratic and value based political leadership potential?