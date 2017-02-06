A tipster has an interesting story about Liberals lining up for preselection ahead of the 2018 state election in Victoria:

“Although the next Victorian state election isn’t until November of next year, Liberal preselection talk has already started to build up around the state’s most marginal seat, Eltham, in the north east of Melbourne, held by Labor’s Vicki Ward. Banyule Councillor Steven Briffa retired in October last year, announcing in his farewell speech that he was still very keen to become the next MP for Eltham, having been the Liberal candidate in 2014. Upper house MP Mary Wooldridge also has her eye on the seat, as both a way to get out of the upper house (a consequence of a botched attempt to be preselected for Kew in 2014) and further her leadership ambitions. And finally, Peter Clarke, just elected to a four year term on Nillumbik Council in October, and currently serving as Mayor, is also reportedly keen to finally enter Parliament, after a preselection attempt on the seat of Warrandyte in 2006.”

Another tipster has poured cold water on the rumours, believing it’s unlikely Wooldridge would put her name forward. A source says rumours about Liberal preselections are coming from Labor — trying to transfer the heat?