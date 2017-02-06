Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Feb 6, 2017

Tips and rumours

George Christensen defends Russia ... Channel Nine annoys regional viewers ... Foxtel asks workers to man the phones for free ...

From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …

4 thoughts on “Tips and rumours 

  1. James O'Neill

    If Putin is a “dictator” as you put it, how do you account for the fact that he won three free elections (as judged by the OSCE), and stood down for a term because the constitution did not permit more than two consecutive terms?
    Do you actually know anything about the history of Crimea? Your ignorance on this point is another example of lazy journalism masquerading as smart alec commentary.

  2. Venise Alstergren

    Vladimir Putin, as well you should know, deftly got around that little problem by running- twice -and succeeding as President. The third time he stood as Prime Minister of Russia, once again successfully.
    As for the question of “dictator”…..Some 15 years as head man in the KGB-before it had a name change-what better grounding could a leader have than to use a vast network of knowing where all the bodies are, potential and otherwise, to impose one’s will?

    1. James O'Neill

      Venise, everything he did was as per the constitution, not a mark of dictators. So what that he was a Colonel in the KGB. That does not make him a killer. As always, where is the evidence?

  3. Mike Smith

    limacine?
    adjective :of, or relating to slugs, esp those of the genus Limax

    Most excellent usage. And I’ve learnt a new word/insult

