Federal

Feb 6, 2017

Hanson continues her war on Australian women

Having demonised Australia's family law system for driving men to murder women, Pauline Hanson wants to replace it with a system that will entrench economic discrimination against women.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Pauline Hanson’s call for compulsory pre-nuptial agreements would seriously harm women who divorce, and is of a piece for a suite of family law “reforms” pushed by One Nation aimed at punishing women. 

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Hanson continues her war on Australian women 

  1. Mike Smith

    Hmmm, where did Pauline find that sofa cover?

  2. zut alors

    While solicitors continue to have breath in their bodies no pre-nuptial agreement will be safe. Someone please tell her.

  3. CML

    As a grandmother, I think Poorlean is barking mad on a lot of issues, but this one takes the cake. If the women who vote for this lot had half a brain, it would be lonely!
    I also wonder about that other influence on One Nation policies. James Ashby, as reported in ‘Ashbygate’ (the book), doesn’t seem to have much time for women either!!

