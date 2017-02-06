Hanson continues her war on Australian women
Having demonised Australia's family law system for driving men to murder women, Pauline Hanson wants to replace it with a system that will entrench economic discrimination against women.
Feb 6, 2017
Pauline Hanson’s call for compulsory pre-nuptial agreements would seriously harm women who divorce, and is of a piece for a suite of family law “reforms” pushed by One Nation aimed at punishing women.
3 thoughts on “Hanson continues her war on Australian women ”
Hmmm, where did Pauline find that sofa cover?
While solicitors continue to have breath in their bodies no pre-nuptial agreement will be safe. Someone please tell her.
As a grandmother, I think Poorlean is barking mad on a lot of issues, but this one takes the cake. If the women who vote for this lot had half a brain, it would be lonely!
I also wonder about that other influence on One Nation policies. James Ashby, as reported in ‘Ashbygate’ (the book), doesn’t seem to have much time for women either!!