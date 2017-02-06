Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Feb 6, 2017

Foxtel asks for volunteer phone operators to be punching bags

That doesn't seem like a way to get on the good side with staff.

Foxtel is throwing its weight around this morning with legal threats against a man who live-streamed the boxing match between Anthony Mundine and Danny Green on Friday night. The bout was a pay-per-view event on Foxtel, meaning subscribers had to fork out on top of what they already pay the TV provider. A lawyer has told the ABC the people who re-broadcast the event could face fines up to $60,000 or five years in prison. A tipster tells us Foxtel was woefully under-prepared for customer demand on Friday night, with a memo sent out to staff who don’t normally answer customer service calls asking them to stay back until 9pm on Friday night — in a volunteer capacity. The following email from Foxtel group director of sales and customer experience Marco Miranda was shared with Ms Tips (first names mentioned in the email have been changed):

One thought on “Foxtel asks for volunteer phone operators to be punching bags 

  1. Stephen Collins

    Now, if they’d offered paid overtime with penalties, sure.
    But this isn’t the way to do it.

