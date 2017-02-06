Foxtel asks for volunteer phone operators to be punching bags
Feb 6, 2017
That doesn't seem like a way to get on the good side with staff.
Foxtel is throwing its weight around this morning with legal threats against a man who live-streamed the boxing match between Anthony Mundine and Danny Green on Friday night. The bout was a pay-per-view event on Foxtel, meaning subscribers had to fork out on top of what they already pay the TV provider. A lawyer has told the ABC the people who re-broadcast the event could face fines up to $60,000 or five years in prison. A tipster tells us Foxtel was woefully under-prepared for customer demand on Friday night, with a memo sent out to staff who don’t normally answer customer service calls asking them to stay back until 9pm on Friday night — in a volunteer capacity. The following email from Foxtel group director of sales and customer experience Marco Miranda was shared with Ms Tips (first names mentioned in the email have been changed):
