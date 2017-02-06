Feral Bernardi makes Turnbull's rotten 2017 a lot worse
A Cory Bernardi defection couldn't come at a worse time for Malcolm Turnbull, who has had a rough start to 2017. But it wouldn't necessarily be all bad.
Feb 6, 2017
Malcolm Turnbull’s poor start to the year now threatens to become a crisis for his government with a one-two punch in the last 24 hours: a shocking Newspoll result showing his government trailing Labor by eight points on a two-party preferred basis, and then today rampant speculation that extreme right South Australian Senator Liberal Cory Bernardi will defect from his party.
One thought on “Feral Bernardi makes Turnbull’s rotten 2017 a lot worse ”
Good riddance to Bernardi. Let’s hope he takes Christensen and others with him. I think the more sensible members of the Liberal party will be quietly clapping and be pleased to be rid of him.