Good morning, early birds. We've been back at work for weeks, and now finally our pollies are back in Canberra too, so what's on the agenda? It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull insists Australia does not owe the United States in a military sense over the refugee swap deal, saying “there is no linkage, no linkage at all between an arrangement relating to a refugee resettlement and any other matters”.
One thought on “Crikey Worm: Coalition crash and burn in polls ”
And now Mr Trumble has another problem, looks like Corgi Barnyardi is taking his bat and ball.