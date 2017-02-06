Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Media

Feb 6, 2017

Crikey Worm: Coalition crash and burn in polls

Good morning, early birds. We've been back at work for weeks, and now finally our pollies are back in Canberra too, so what's on the agenda? It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

TURNBULL SAYS HE’S NOT WEAK

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull insists Australia does not owe the United States in a military sense over the refugee swap deal, saying “there is no linkage, no linkage at all between an arrangement relating to a refugee resettlement and any other matters”. 

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Crikey Worm: Coalition crash and burn in polls 

  1. Barry Reynolds

    And now Mr Trumble has another problem, looks like Corgi Barnyardi is taking his bat and ball.

