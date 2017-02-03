Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Feb 3, 2017

After the triumphant disaster that was Malcolm Turnbull’s first phone call with newly installed US President Donald Trump, Australia now almost certainly will not be able to dump the 1250 refugees rotting on Nauru and Manus Island on the United States. Trump has said “I will study this dumb deal” in a tweet, and reports said he told Turnbull the refugees would be subject to “extreme vetting.” 

With American relationship gone, Turnbull finds few friends in Asia 

  1. Duncan Gilbey

    “But with domestic woes aplenty, largely self-inflicted…”
    Jesus, how many times have I heard that?

