Turnbull invokes Bronny, takes Shorten's 'socialism' to task
Malcolm Turnbull has suggested Bill Shorten is only in politics because he wants to live a life of taxpayer-funded luxury in Kirribilli House.
Feb 3, 2017
In seeking to downplay his $1.75 million donation to the Liberal Party at the time of the last election (didn’t that get overtaken in the news yesterday?), Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on 2GB with Ben Fordham went for the ultimate red scare claim, suggesting Shorten was only in politics because he wanted to live in Kirribilli House:
One thought on “Turnbull invokes Bronny, takes Shorten’s ‘socialism’ to task ”
So John Howard and Tony Abbott were socialists as well? I’ve read Turnbull doesn’t do much prep before interviews, but he really should test some of these lines out with his staff before he says them to the public.