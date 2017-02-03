Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Feb 3, 2017

Turnbull invokes Bronny, takes Shorten's 'socialism' to task

Malcolm Turnbull has suggested Bill Shorten is only in politics because he wants to live a life of taxpayer-funded luxury in Kirribilli House.

Share

In seeking to downplay his $1.75 million donation to the Liberal Party at the time of the last election (didn’t that get overtaken in the news yesterday?), Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on 2GB with Ben Fordham went for the ultimate red scare claim, suggesting Shorten was only in politics because he wanted to live in Kirribilli House:

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Turnbull invokes Bronny, takes Shorten’s ‘socialism’ to task 

  1. Ben.

    So John Howard and Tony Abbott were socialists as well? I’ve read Turnbull doesn’t do much prep before interviews, but he really should test some of these lines out with his staff before he says them to the public.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/03/turnbull-invokes-bronny-tackles-shortens-socialism/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.