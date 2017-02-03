While Trump and Turnbull fiddle, Nauru burns
The 1200 refugees on Manus and Nauru continue to languish while the Trump-Turnbull political drama dominates the news.
Feb 3, 2017
While the political drama between Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and US President Donald Trump dominated the headlines both in Australia and the United States, the 1250 refugees at the centre of the “dumb deal” continue to languish in the offshore detention centres on Manus and Nauru.
One thought on “While Trump and Turnbull fiddle, Nauru burns ”
“DUTY OF CARE” means absolutely nothing to The Hon Peter Dutton, anymore than it meant to The Hon Scott Morrison in his term as Immigration Minister. Each has focussed not upon those placed in their care; but solely on an inhumane political ideology. As Hamid K died in prolonged agony under the former Minister’s reign so too does this Kuwati refugee under the current Minister find herself at mortal risk. Tears cannot express, nor coronial enquiries redress the inhumanity of my Australian Government!