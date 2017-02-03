Trump-l'oeil: White House blow-up hides rotten week for Turnbull
A startling failure to some basic preparation was behind two bungles from Malcolm Turnbull this week, overshadowed by the Trump debacle.
Feb 3, 2017
A startling failure to some basic preparation was behind two bungles from Malcolm Turnbull this week, overshadowed by the Trump debacle.
Malcolm Turnbull hoped to use this week to set the political agenda ahead of the commencement of the parliamentary year next Tuesday. Bill Shorten had spoken at the Press Club and offered a fairly timid vision, leaving the field open to the Prime Minister on Wednesday to use the power of his office to determine what issues would dominate the formal opening of the political year.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Trump-l’oeil: White House blow-up hides rotten week for Turnbull ”
Might be a place for career politicians after all.