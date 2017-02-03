Seven says 'nothing to see here', but Harrison says look again
Channel Seven says no one did anything wrong in the Amber Harrison saga, but Harrison says they are not asking the right questions, writes freelance journalist John Martinkus.
Feb 3, 2017
Seven West boss Tim Worner is off the hook. An independent report on misconduct claims has been accepted by the Seven West Board that exonerates Worner of the accusations by Amber Harrison, a former employee, with whom he had an affair.
