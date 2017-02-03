Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Feb 3, 2017

Seven says 'nothing to see here', but Harrison says look again

Channel Seven says no one did anything wrong in the Amber Harrison saga, but Harrison says they are not asking the right questions, writes freelance journalist John Martinkus.

Seven West boss Tim Worner is off the hook. An independent report on misconduct claims has been accepted by the Seven West Board that exonerates Worner of the accusations by Amber Harrison, a former employee, with whom he had an affair.

