Radical feminists for the Australian Christian Lobby?
Feb 3, 2017
Feminists and the Australian Christian Lobby don't agree on much but according to the ACL's Wendy Francis, things have changed.
Feminists and the Australian Christian Lobby don’t agree on much, but last month the group’s Helen Lovejoy-in-chief, Wendy Francis, made the dubious claim before a Queensland parliamentary committee hearing on removing the so-called gay panic defence from murder law that feminist groups agreed with her that changing the law would hurt women.
One thought on “Radical feminists for the Australian Christian Lobby? ”
I thought RMIT University was in Melbourne…