Hard lessons for Turnbull: Trump doesn't do diplomacy
Unlike other leaders, Malcolm Turnbull thought a diplomatic approach to Donald Trump would get results. Wrong.
Feb 3, 2017
Whatever criticisms and complaints about it, the Prime Minister had a clear strategy in dealing with Donald Trump: keep it out of the public gaze. Even when savaged for refusing to criticise Trump’s ban on Muslims entering the United States — a ban that even senior Republicans said would increase the risk of terrorism — Turnbull was guided by a plan to avoid unnecessarily offending the new administration in Washington — led, after all by fellow businessman-turned-politician. The Brits, the Canadians, the French, the Germans, even the Kiwis might all attack the ban, but it wasn’t Turnbull’s job to engage in public commentary on other countries. He would deal — and deal was the relevant word — with Trump privately.
Just as Keating said Turds has abominable judgement