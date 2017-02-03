Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Feb 3, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV ratings

Tonight Seven starts broadcasting the first proper AFL competition for women ...

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Share

At least the Ten Network kept some faith with viewers and broadcast I’m A Celebrity … last night. It averaged 1.196 million national viewers, 823,000 in the metros and a solid 373,000 in the regions. It was the most watched non-news program nationally last night. But Seven still won total people and the main channels in the metros and the regions. Home and Away being extended to 9pm from 7pm was lazy, but efficient programming by Seven. It averaged 1.174 million nationally, a weak 712,000 in the metros and a very solid 462,000 in the regions. And that was the reason why (with the help of the 6-7pm news hour) Seven won the night.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/03/glenn-dyers-tv-ratings-how-about-this-tv/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.