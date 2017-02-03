Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings
At least the Ten Network kept some faith with viewers and broadcast I’m A Celebrity ... last night. It averaged 1.196 million national viewers, 823,000 in the metros and a
Feb 3, 2017
At least the Ten Network kept some faith with viewers and broadcast I’m A Celebrity ... last night. It averaged 1.196 million national viewers, 823,000 in the metros and a
At least the Ten Network kept some faith with viewers and broadcast I’m A Celebrity … last night. It averaged 1.196 million national viewers, 823,000 in the metros and a solid 373,000 in the regions. It was the most watched non-news program nationally last night. But Seven still won total people and the main channels in the metros and the regions. Home and Away being extended to 9pm from 7pm was lazy, but efficient programming by Seven. It averaged 1.174 million nationally, a weak 712,000 in the metros and a very solid 462,000 in the regions. And that was the reason why (with the help of the 6-7pm news hour) Seven won the night.
Powered by Taboola