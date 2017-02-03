Crikey Worm: Stop calling, stop calling

Good morning, early birds. Trump backtracks slightly as Australia reels from the fallout of a tense time in the "special relationship" in the US. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
