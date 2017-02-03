Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Media

Feb 3, 2017

What to read this weekend: recommendations from the bunker

Bernard Keane, politics editor "The captive aliens who re

Share

Bernard Keane, politics editor

The captive aliens who remain our shame” by Annette Gordon-Reed in The New York Review of Books

“It is a commonplace that being an American is a matter neither of blood nor of cultural connections forged over time. It is, instead, a commitment to a set of ideals famously laid down by the country’s founders, and refined over generations with a notion of progress as a guiding principle. The Declaration of Independence, with Thomas Jefferson’s soaring language about the equality of mankind and the right to ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,’ is the most powerful statement of those ideals. It is sometimes called America’s ‘creed.'”

Cass Knowlton, editor

The simple psychological trick to political persuasion” by Olga Khazan in The Atlantic

“Ever since Donald Trump handed down his executive order temporarily halting all immigration from seven majority-Muslim nations for three months and barring refugees from Syria indefinitely, the social-media outpouring from liberals has focused, understandably, on how unfair the policy is to Muslims.”

Josh Taylor, journalist

Faith in politics: Australia’s first Muslim MP” by Jana Wendt (photos by Tim Bauer) on sbs.com.au

“‘Would you like to say a few words?’ someone asks the politician. Ed Husic, federal Labor MP, is visiting St Francis of Assisi Catholic school in Glendenning, a suburb that forms part of his vast Western Sydney electorate of Chifley. The modest chapel, which doubles as a general-purpose hall, is full of attentive and excited children. The school’s 25th birthday celebration promises a video, speeches, and a jumbo-sized cake.”

Sally Whyte, deputy editor

Why the AFLW league is so important” by Chyloe Kurdas in ESPN

“The Royal British Columbia Museum on Vancouver Island is more than 13000kms away from Melbourne’s Ikon Park, but as countdown clock ticks closer to the first game of the inaugural AFLW league, some of the exhibits reveal lessons that resonate for all supporters of women’s football.”

Charlie Lewis, journalist

Inside the trial of Dylann Roof” by Jelani Cobb in The New Yorker

“Early on the morning of December 7th, a dozen officers from the Department of Homeland Security were stationed outside the federal courthouse at 85 Broad Street, in Charleston, South Carolina. It was warm out, and the officers looked both relaxed and alert, talking among themselves as they kept watch. The federal building is a bunker, all right angles and gray concrete, completed in 1987. Across the street stands the county courthouse, designed by James Hoban, the architect of the White House, and diagonally opposite is the city hall, built in 1801.”

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/03/crikey-weekend-reads-feb-3/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.