Rundle: who is Neil Gorsuch?
He was a judge in the notorious "Hobby Lobby" case, among other things unlikely to please progressives.
Feb 2, 2017
President Donald Trump has chosen Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for the vacant seat on the Supreme Court, a choice that will please Republican social conservatives and reassure many on the right who thought that Trump might “go rogue” on a SCOTUS choice.
One thought on “Rundle: who is Neil Gorsuch? ”
Not having a mandatory retirement age for the highest court in the land is a serious omission in the constitution, or wherever it is stated that they can go on forever. I think ours is 70, which seems eminently sensible and at least allows for some reasonable turnover rates.