Hold the front page? Nah, don't bother
The Prime Minister finally admitted he had donated millions to the Liberal Party during the election campaign, but it was too late for most of the media to get it into the paper, writes freelance journalist John Martinkus
I read the Digital Edition of the Age, which I’ve assumed is a copy of the printed copy. The $1.5 million donation revealed in the 7:30 report is there on the front page (which looks exactly the same as the screenshot on the Crikey site – although it’s not clear enough to determine if the Digital Edition has been updated).
If it is – it’s more reason for buying the Digital Edition instead.
Oops, $1.75 million instead of $1.5 million. My mistake… such piddling small sums are difficult to bother with.
Very good article. Just to add that the Fin print edition also missed the story. Its online update appears to have been written this morning. “Sad!”