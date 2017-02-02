Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Feb 2, 2017

Hold the front page? Nah, don't bother

The Prime Minister finally admitted he had donated millions to the Liberal Party during the election campaign, but it was too late for most of the media to get it into the paper, writes freelance journalist John Martinkus

Whether a cunning media strategy to avoid scrutiny or simply incompetence, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s admission on the ABC’s 7.30 last night that he had personally donated $1.75 million to the Liberal Party on the eve of the election caught newspapers on the hop. The deadline for pretty much all the print editions around the country had passed, with only The Australian adjusting today’s print edition front page with the news. What to do when the Prime Minister makes news after the paper has gone to bed?

  1. Wayne Robinson

    I read the Digital Edition of the Age, which I’ve assumed is a copy of the printed copy. The $1.5 million donation revealed in the 7:30 report is there on the front page (which looks exactly the same as the screenshot on the Crikey site – although it’s not clear enough to determine if the Digital Edition has been updated).

    If it is – it’s more reason for buying the Digital Edition instead.

    1. Wayne Robinson

      Oops, $1.75 million instead of $1.5 million. My mistake… such piddling small sums are difficult to bother with.

  2. Stephen Mills

    Very good article. Just to add that the Fin print edition also missed the story. Its online update appears to have been written this morning. “Sad!”

