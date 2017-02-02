Turnbull's refugee deal (and what's left of his authority) collapses following Trump call
In an unprecedented low in US-Australian relations, Donald Trump has humiliated Malcolm Turnbull via leaked details of an abusive phone call between the men and a tweeted abandonment of any refugee resettlement deal.
One thought on “Turnbull’s refugee deal (and what’s left of his authority) collapses following Trump call ”
Trump probably doesn’t even realise that Turnbull is a conservative, he probably just heard an aide explain: “He’s the Australian PM and leader of the Liberal Party”.