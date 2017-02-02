Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Feb 2, 2017

Not all the CFMEU's donations went to Labor

The CFMEU's national, Victorian and Tasmanian branches donated $25,000 each to a party that was not Labor.

Share

While the CFMEU gave most of its political donations to the Labor Party, there were a few donations made to the Australian Recreational Fishers Party, which received just three donations — all from trade unions. The CFMEU’s national, Victorian and Tasmanian branches donated $25,000 each, while the Electrical Trades Union donated $25,000. So what’s the connection? Are tradies keen fishers? The party was set up last year by Kevin Harkins — a former disendorsed Labor candidate and CFMEU official — to fight fishing trawlers in Australian waters. Preferences from the party helped Labor over the line in two lower house seats in Tasmania, but after the election Harkins said the party directed preferences in that direction based on Labor’s policies against super-trawlers.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/02/not-cfmeus-donations-went-labor/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.