Mayne: big banks should quit making political donations
The financial services sector has been revealed as the most generous industry for Australia’s political parties in the 2015-16 donations data.
Feb 2, 2017
If the likes of Qantas, Lend Lease, Transurban, Telstra, BHP-Billiton, Woolworths, Rio Tinto and Brambles managed to get through 2015-16 without making any political donations, why can’t the big financial services players do the same?
