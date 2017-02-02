Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Feb 2, 2017

Mayne: big banks should quit making political donations

The financial services sector has been revealed as the most generous industry for Australia’s political parties in the 2015-16 donations data.

Stephen Mayne — Journalist and Founder

Stephen Mayne

Journalist and Founder

If the likes of Qantas, Lend Lease, Transurban, Telstra, BHP-Billiton, Woolworths, Rio Tinto and Brambles managed to get through 2015-16 without making any political donations, why can’t the big financial services players do the same?

