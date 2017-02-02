Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Feb 2, 2017

Turnbull's vision for 2018: basically 2016, with a dash of 2008

Instead of seizing the initiative at the start of the political year, Malcolm Turnbull reheated his attack lines and policies from 2016, with a nod to Kevin Rudd along the way.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

The disappointment of the Prime Minister’s Press Club speech yesterday was, in retrospect, inevitable; Malcolm Turnbull has made disappointment the key theme of his leadership — but given the tumultuous, not to say frequently toxic, political environment in which Australia finds itself domestically and internationally, surely he would seek to start the year with a recognition of the necessity of a new approach and, perhaps, some new policy ideas, especially in areas like housing affordability and infrastructure? Given Bill Shorten had, the previous day, recognised the challenge facing the political class (and then offered some rather half-arsed solutions), surely Turnbull could use the power of incumbency to actually respond to that challenge, rather than merely talk about it? Here was a perfect opportunity to counter perceptions of drift, indecisiveness and lack of vision.

