Julian Burnside weighs into Victorian council fight
The Boroondara councillors made their move in a confidential meeting last December ...
Feb 2, 2017
Last year we reported that an inner-city Melbourne council looked set to thwart a councillor’s bid to lead the Municipal Association of Victoria, the peak body for local councils in the state. The MAV’s previous president, Bill McArthur, was out of the job after eight years after being dumped from his own rural council of Golden Plains last October, so Boroondara Councillor Coral Ross has been interim president for three months. She had hoped to be the first directly elected woman to fill the role of president in the MAV’s 138-year history, but her Boroondara colleagues had other plans.
