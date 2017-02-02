Among the many oddities of the Australian outback, the Hutt River Municipality is one of Ms Tips’ favourites. The self-declared micro-nation in Western Australia has existed since 1970, although Australia doesn’t officially recognise it as a separate country. The local ABC reports Hutt River’s monarch, Prince Leonard, is abdicating the throne at the age of 91, to hand over to his youngest son, Prince Graham. The ABC reports:

“‘It certainly would be nice to be able to continue, but again, you’ve got to be able to realise that we’ve all got our own period of life,’ Prince Leonard said.

‘I’m very happy to be handing it over to Prince Graeme, because I know he’s very able and capable.’

Prince Graeme, who holds a number of titles, including minister of state and education and grand master of the order of wisdom and learning, has been working full-time at the principality for three years.”