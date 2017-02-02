My Kitchen Rules might be a weakened giant, but that hasn’t stopped it from cleaning up its opposition on Nine and Ten. Last night was no exception, as it powered Seven to victory in the metro and regional markets, while Fifty Shades of Grey extended their dominance in a rare movie battle between the three commercials. MKR managed more than 1.6 million national viewers and 1.11 million in the metros. Married at First Sight averaged 1.2 million nationally and 824,000 in the metros, while I’m A Celebrity averaged 1.15 million nationally and 807,000 in the metros. Celebrity is the only one of the trio programmed for tonight, so it should do well. But Seven has already won the week.

It was movie night last night with three on the commercial networks at 8.30 and 9pm. Nine’s My Big Fat Greek Wedding (9pm and 456,000 nationally) and Taken 3 on Ten (8.30pm and 516,000 nationally) were whipped into submission by 50 Shades of Grey on Seven (9pm and 733,000 nationally).

But if you missed Julia Zemiro’s Home Delivery with Sam Neil last night on the ABC, you missed what will be one of the TV highlights of 2017. Warm, funny and emotional (the dressage scene was classic TV), it was everything TV is supposed to be. Well worth catching up on. It averaged 842,000 nationally from 8pm to 8.40pm, with 586,000 in the metros and 256,000 in the regionals. — Read the rest on Crikey’s website

Network channel share:

Seven (30.2%) Nine (25.7%) Ten (19.1%) ABC (17.6%) SBS (5.9%)

Network main channels:

Seven (23.2%) Nine (18.3%) Ten (14.7%) ABC (13.3%) SBS ONE (4.3%)

Top 5 digital channels:

GO (3.0%) 7TWO, Gem (2.9%) ONE (2.3%) ABC 2, 7mate (2.2%)

Top 10 national programs:

MKR (Seven) — 1.66 million Seven News — 1.54 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.35 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.25 million Nine News — 1.24 million Married At First Sight (Nine) — 1.20 million I’m A Celebrity (Ten) — 1.15 million 7pm ABC News — 1.07 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.01 million The Project 7pm (Ten) — 946,000

Top metro programs:

Seven News — 1.11 million

Losers: My Big Fat Wedding on Nine and Taken 3 on Ten

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.11 million Nine News — 976,000 Seven News/Today Tonight — 901,000 Nine News (6.30pm) — 889,000 7pm ABC News — 769,000 A Current Affair (Nine) – 738,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 643,000 7.30 Summer (ABC) — 575,000 Ten Eyewitness News — 473,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 372,000

Morning TV:

Sunrise (Seven) — 555,000 Today (Nine) —425,000 News Breakfast (ABC 1, 162,000 + 89,000 on News 24) — 251,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 239,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 176,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 48,000

Top five pay TV channels:

TVHITS (2.6%) Fox 8 (2.3%) LifeStyle (1.8%) Nick Jr, Fox Classics (1.7%)

Top five pay TV programs:

NCIS (TVHITS) — 59,000 Dc McStuffins (Disney Jr) — 50,000 The Simpsons (Fox8) —50,000 Family Guy (Fox8) —46,000 The Flash (Fox8) – 45,000