Crikey Worm: Clean coal is back
Good morning, early birds. The Prime Minister has finally revealed how much he donated to the Liberal Party, and he's hoping coal makes a comeback. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
Feb 2, 2017
Good morning, early birds. The Prime Minister has finally revealed how much he donated to the Liberal Party, and he's hoping coal makes a comeback. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull donated $1.75 million to the Liberal Party last year, finally revealing the exact figure after months of speculation and yesterday’s donations dump, which didn’t include the huge figure. In an interview with 7.30‘s Stan Grant, Turnbull finally owned up to the donation, saying he put his money towards ensuring Labor did not win government. “I put my money where my mouth is. I stand up for my values, with the money that I’ve made, the money I’ve paid tax on, and Bill Shorten wants to go after me all the time.”
Powered by Taboola