Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Media

Feb 2, 2017

Crikey Worm: Clean coal is back

Good morning, early birds. The Prime Minister has finally revealed how much he donated to the Liberal Party, and he's hoping coal makes a comeback. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

Share

FINALLY, TURNBULL DECLARES DONATION

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull donated $1.75 million to the Liberal Party last year, finally revealing the exact figure after months of speculation and yesterday’s donations dump, which didn’t include the huge figure. In an interview with 7.30‘s Stan Grant, Turnbull finally owned up to the donation, saying he put his money towards ensuring Labor did not win government. “I put my money where my mouth is. I stand up for my values, with the money that I’ve made, the money I’ve paid tax on, and Bill Shorten wants to go after me all the time.”

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/02/crikey-worm-thursday-february-2/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.