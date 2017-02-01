Vagaries of donations data make proper scrutiny impossible
Careful how you interpret the latest political donations figures -- the reporting system is so bad, it's almost impossible to keep a proper eye on the major political parties.
Feb 1, 2017
Careful how you interpret the latest political donations figures -- the reporting system is so bad, it's almost impossible to keep a proper eye on the major political parties.
At first glance the political donation data from 2015-16 — finally released this morning under under antediluvian Commonwealth disclosure laws — suggest that the major political parties are finding it increasingly difficult to attract money, especially compared with the 2013 election. And while there’s some evidence that business and individuals are shying away from donations, much of that is down to the frustrating vagaries of our reporting system.
Powered by Taboola