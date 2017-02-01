Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Feb 1, 2017

Old hard hat: Shorten channels Gillard in anti-457, pro-tradie lecture

Bill Shorten kicked off the political year by focusing on an outdated conception of employment in a bid to capture the populist vote.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

The Opposition Leader Bill Shorten formally kicked off his political year at the National Press Club (NPC) yesterday; PM Malcolm Turnbull will do so today in a lunchtime address, each trying to set the agenda in a political time when controlling the political debate has never been tougher.

One thought on “Old hard hat: Shorten channels Gillard in anti-457, pro-tradie lecture 

  1. Flynn

    BK, trades deliver vital services to businesses and their employees. Repair services, broadband connections, haircuts, lunches, etc.

    I’ll admit Shorten’s focus is skewed to the construction and manufacturing end,
    but people in these trades are particularly vulnerable right now, these occupations are also highly visible and popular with the electorate. Services jobs growth is struggling to replace declines in other sectors.

    It was also good to see the youth getting a look-in for once with the 1 in 10 apprenticeships requirement. You’ve zeroed in on defence procurement, but the vast bulk of these apprenticeships will be in infrastructure construction, stuff you can’t build overseas.

    Turnbull’s recognition of our economic transition is commendable, but it doesn’t just do it on its own, there has to be investment by the government to deliver the sort of business environment we need and of course nobody is buying the scattergun lower taxes strategy. Private sector investment hasn’t filled the void left by the mining boom. Labor or Liberal, someone at some point is gonna have to throw some money on the table.

