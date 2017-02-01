All the ways Scott Morrison has failed Australia in his first 500 days
It's Scott Morrison's 500th day as Australian Treasurer today. Economics reporter Alan Austin has a look at how he's done so far.
Today Scott Morrison will celebrate 500 days as Treasurer. He has two achievements to his credit. He has staved off a credit agency downgrade. And with the help of the craven media, he has largely concealed the economy’s disastrous decline.
One thought on “All the ways Scott Morrison has failed Australia in his first 500 days ”
Brilliant. Incisive summary of the biggest pretender to Treasury portfolio the nation has had to suffer – after a new low was set by Joe Hockey. This article deserves to be required reading for all the hacks at Turnbull’s promotional puff piece at the National Press Club today, Wednesday 1 February.
Some real infrastructure spending ought also to be on the Treasurer’s to-do list. And while we are doing away with the Abbott nonsense we could get rid of the nonsensical but loaded phrase budget repair – which began as an anti-Labor taunt – Labor broke the budget. It didn’t and the phrase is now widely used as some shorthand justification for cutting government spending – which Morrison has done with disastrous results.