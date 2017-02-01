Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Federal

Feb 1, 2017

Speech: Prime Minister The Right Honourable Malcolm Turnbull, to the National Press Club (first draft)

A first draft of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's speech to the National Press Club, as discovered by satirist Ben Pobjie.

My dear fellow Australians and journalists, thank you for coming here today to hear me tell you many exciting things about myself as prime minister and how I am using my prime ministership to make your lives better. 

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on "Speech: Prime Minister The Right Honourable Malcolm Turnbull, to the National Press Club (first draft)" 

  1. leon knight

    Brilliant, but perhaps a tad understated – more power to you Ben..!!

