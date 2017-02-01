Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

United States

Feb 1, 2017

US Democrats in the fight of their lives with SCOTUS nomination

Things change fast in Trump's America. His refugee ban and other orders will end up in the Supreme Court -- and Democrats probably can't keep Neil Gorsuch out forever.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Well, the hits just keep on coming. Yesterday, acting attorney-general Sally Yates was sacked by Donald Trump, two hours after she announced that the Department of Justice would not defend against legal action against Trump’s executive orders on immigration and refugees. A new acting attorney-general, Dana Boente, has been appointed by Trump, and he will reliably defend the executive orders. There are now half a dozen varying judgments against the executive orders. They will all come before the Supreme Court.

