US Democrats in the fight of their lives with SCOTUS nomination
Things change fast in Trump's America. His refugee ban and other orders will end up in the Supreme Court -- and Democrats probably can't keep Neil Gorsuch out forever.
Feb 1, 2017
Well, the hits just keep on coming. Yesterday, acting attorney-general Sally Yates was sacked by Donald Trump, two hours after she announced that the Department of Justice would not defend against legal action against Trump’s executive orders on immigration and refugees. A new acting attorney-general, Dana Boente, has been appointed by Trump, and he will reliably defend the executive orders. There are now half a dozen varying judgments against the executive orders. They will all come before the Supreme Court.
