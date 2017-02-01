In recent times the Herald Sun has (deservedly) given the Daily Mail a hard time for stealing its stories — especially court yarns. But how did this item end up tucked at the bottom of page 6 of the Hun and on page 15 of the Adelaide Advertiser, with no attribution, and very little detail about the study that said women with breast cancer could avoid mastectomies?

A tipster tells us the item is almost, word for word, a rip-off of a story that was in the Daily Mail two days ago. Oops.