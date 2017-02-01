Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Feb 1, 2017

Daily Mail v Herald Sun

Suss as.

Share

In recent times the Herald Sun has (deservedly) given the Daily Mail a hard time for stealing its stories — especially court yarns. But how did this item end up tucked at the bottom of page 6 of the Hun and on page 15 of the Adelaide Advertiser, with no attribution, and very little detail about the study that said women with breast cancer could avoid mastectomies?

A tipster tells us the item is almost, word for word, a rip-off of a story that was in the Daily Mail two days ago. Oops.

 

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/01/did-the-herald-sun-now-rip-off-a-daily-mail-breast-cancer-story/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.