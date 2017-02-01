Crikey Worm: Turnbull spruiks company tax cut

Good morning, early birds. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will attempt to launch the year (let's just forget January happened), and we will find out just who bankrolled last year's election campaigns. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
Canberra: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will address the National Press Club today, pushing the government’s plan to cut the company tax rate and a new plan to change the childcare rebate. In previews of the speech released to the media, Turnbull says:
