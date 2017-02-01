AFP drops investigation into Liberal Democrat candidate donations
Case closed on whether Liberal Democrat candidate Roostam Sadri's donation was against the law.
Feb 1, 2017
Case closed on whether Liberal Democrat candidate Roostam Sadri's donation was against the law.
The Australian Federal Police says it lacks sufficient evidence to continue its investigation into whether Liberal Democrat Candidate Roostam Sadri was given a spot on the party’s ticket at the last election in exchange for a $500,000 donation.
Powered by Taboola