Razer: white guilt and the individualised impotence of modern protest
The thing about the present, both on the streets and in the news, is the fact of individual difference itself becoming protest’s alpha and omega.
Jan 31, 2017
Perhaps you have seen the old antiwar placard, “I can’t believe we still have to protest this crap”. If not, you’ve certainly seen some more recent, more vulgar variation. As Trump sets about fulfilling each one of his election promises, save for those to “bring the jobs back”, the protest slogan has ascended again to become a minor art form.
5 thoughts on “Razer: white guilt and the individualised impotence of modern protest ”
it drives me insane but the worst is by fighting Trump as an individual we are in danger of playing the “who is more oppressed by Trump” game & losing focus. The system that facilitated Trump is the enemy – at the end of the day fukt over is fukt over (except for the big 8 – they’re okay). Smash the system or #WorldisTrulyFukt
Helen, frankly I can’t believe you’re still telling us this crap either. In case you hadn’t noticed, the women’s march on Washington and the current mass protests at airports around the country against Trump’s new racist immigration laws were and are acts of group solidarity, not individual acts of protest. How do you think the civil rights movement in America achieved what it did? Or are you going to tell me that it didn’t achieve anything either? Unless you’re seriously suggesting the we all put our feet up and do nothing, I look forward to a genuine alternative strategy beyond some nostalgic Bolshevik daydream about storming the Winter Palace, joining the anti-liberal anti-Obama anti-Democratic chorus of Internet-bubble factoids about Obama ‘slaughtering and deporting millions’, or caricaturing philosophers like Kant, Habermas and Foucault, whom you show no evidence of having actually read. Me: I’ll put my faith with the protesters, the State Attorneys and ultimately the electorate (a two-million majority of whom voted for Hilary, lest we forget) to resist power and bring about change.
Darling Humphrey (honestly thats such a lovely experience to write…it feels like I’m in a BBC period piece) in case you (sweet man) have not noticed writing some comment on the inter web thingy is JUST the thing for wasting time and energy. Imagine! You and I are making any impact at all be talking at a journalist/ commentator! Delicious. I’ll put my faith (what a masterful double entendre!) in someone else’s protest any day. Oh look Nigel! Over there. Social change is happening!!!
Thanks Helen, you DO have to tell us this crap. Again, and again. It’s very worthwhile to have the opportunity to reassess one’s own response/s to external happenings, especially when it’s so easy to very quickly join a new bandwagon-to-somewhere as we live through this constant scatter-gun of protest-worthy decrees from ‘our leaders’.
That said, I do think mass protests right now are important to allow to happen, but given the numbers involved and the apparent lack of ‘success’ or positive impact they are having (so far), they do seem somewhat impotent and bereft of focus. But then, if protests were going to really fix anything, that would have happened 50-odd years ago…
I recall literally millions of Australians marching against Howard’s ditching us in Iraq II with Bush, prior to the event (which Howard assured us he hadn’t made the decision in spite of committing to Bush months before). I read opinion polls saying that over 90% were against us getting involved in Iraq II. Didn’t stop Howard.
But then most of those protesting buggers thought it was ok to vote Howard back in. Either you carry your protest into the voting booth or it’s worth nothing. No experience in my life demonstrated more to me that protest marches are not particularly useful.
FWIW, I’m doing my best to de-identify myself, for the cause of humans! I’ll remain male, don’t have much choice about that and besides I quite like that about myself and did nothing to achieve it, but otherwise I have no brand, no identity, and as a male will happily subsume that identity for solidarity. For the humans!
Did we get taken over by Lizard people aliens and I’m the last to find out?