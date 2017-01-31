At 9am tomorrow, the Australian Electoral Commission will do its belated annual data dump on all the political donations figures from 2015-16.

It is never easy to predict which revelations will attract media interest but the obvious one tomorrow is the scale of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s donations to the Liberal Party. It will be at least $1 million, but it could be much more.

However, if Turnbull delayed some of his contributions until after June 30, we won’t know the full story until this time next year, which really is ridiculous.

Bill Shorten’s banking royal commission push will probably see the Liberals enjoy more bank largesse although prudent risk management should see some sharing of the love.

NAB, led by new chairman Ken Henry, imposed a ban on donations to head off a shareholder resolution from the Australasia Centre for Corporate Responsibility at last December’s annual general meeting. However, the data is so old we will probably see some 2015-16 NAB donations disclosed tomorrow.

UK-listed companies must seek shareholder approval for any political expenditure, a reform that has resulted in contributions crashing in recent years. Australia ought to do the same with its listed companies.

Donations stories get a mixed run in the media so today Crikey presents 40 links to documents and articles on the topic so everyone can prepare.

