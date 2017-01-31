Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Tips and rumours

Jan 31, 2017

How did Australians score an exemption to the Muslim ban?

How indeed.

This morning Malcolm Turnbull announced that Australian dual nationals would not be subject to Donald Trump’s Muslim ban, saying that the White House had told our Washington embassy overnight that the UK and Canada would be afforded the same treatment. There’s an interesting story in the Financial Times overnight about the kerfuffle yesterday after British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson claimed that he had secured an exemption for the Brits (despite attacking the ban) and then seemed to be contradicted by the US embassy in the UK.

