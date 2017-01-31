“Life comes at you pretty fast”, according to Ferris Bueller, now undersecretary of state in the Trump administration, charged with planning the 2018 invasion of Canada. The same could be said of the administration itself, which is attacking on all fronts, even as it comes under remarkable resistance, at home and around the world. Trump’s executive order enforcing ban on travel from seven Muslim-majority Middle East countries hit a setback, with acting Attorney-General Sally Yates announcing that the Department of Justice would not defend it against legal challenges, because she was not convinced that the order is lawful.