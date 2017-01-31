Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

United States

Jan 31, 2017

Rundle: is Donald Trump launching an actual coup?

Were this to be happening in a small and faraway country -- downgrading of the judiciary, staged confrontation between wings of government, takeover of the security apparatuses -- you'd have no trouble naming it as a coup d'etat.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

“Life comes at you pretty fast”, according to Ferris Bueller, now undersecretary of state in the Trump administration, charged with planning the 2018 invasion of Canada. The same could be said of the administration itself, which is attacking on all fronts, even as it comes under remarkable resistance, at home and around the world. Trump’s executive order enforcing ban on travel from seven Muslim-majority Middle East countries hit a setback, with acting Attorney-General Sally Yates announcing that the Department of Justice would not defend it against legal challenges, because she was not convinced that the order is lawful.

