Politics

Jan 31, 2017

Crikey Worm: Turnbull and Shorten set agendas, Trump's ban fallout

Good morning, early birds. Malcolm Turnbull and Bill Shorten attempt to set their 2017 agendas, while Australia's new cricketing hope emerges. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

TURNBULL SILENT ON TRUMP

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has maintained his position in staying mum on US President Donald Trump‘s immigration ban, saying it’s “not my job” to comment on the executive order that temporarily bans arrivals from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said Turnbull’s silence could be seen as agreement with the policy, despite Turnbull’s insistence that Australia’s commitment to multiculturalism is well known. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop is working to ensure Australians are offered preferential treatment in the new immigration system, while a Melbourne student says he is the first Australian to have his visa rejected, because he is a dual Iranian-Australian citizen.

