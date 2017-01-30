Turnbull can't stay silent on Trump forever
Jan 30, 2017
Malcolm Turnbull is pursuing a policy of deference to Donald Trump, even as the new president's extremism harms Australians and, potentially, our security.
Donald Trump’s immediate demonstration of extremism and policy cluelessness in the White House have brought the dilemma of his presidency into immediate and sharp relief for Prime Miniser Malcolm Turnbull: does Turnbull continue his policy of deference to Trump, or does he speak up for Australians and Australia’s interests?
2 thoughts on “Turnbull can’t stay silent on Trump forever ”
poor fella my country. PM, you are despicable, a buffoon, ill-educated!
And now Morrison has gone 1 step further and endorsed Trump’s policy as ‘catching up with Australia’. Has there ever been an Australian government as tone deaf as this one?