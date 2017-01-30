Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

United States

Jan 30, 2017

Turnbull can't stay silent on Trump forever

Malcolm Turnbull is pursuing a policy of deference to Donald Trump, even as the new president's extremism harms Australians and, potentially, our security.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Donald Trump’s immediate demonstration of extremism and policy cluelessness in the White House have brought the dilemma of his presidency into immediate and sharp relief for Prime Miniser Malcolm Turnbull: does Turnbull continue his policy of deference to Trump, or does he speak up for Australians and Australia’s interests?

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Turnbull can’t stay silent on Trump forever 

  1. aliso6

    poor fella my country. PM, you are despicable, a buffoon, ill-educated!

  2. lloydois

    And now Morrison has gone 1 step further and endorsed Trump’s policy as ‘catching up with Australia’. Has there ever been an Australian government as tone deaf as this one?

