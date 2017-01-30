Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

United States

Jan 30, 2017

Trump's Muslim ban will compromise the work of foreign correspondents

Be prepared to get no, or very sketchy, coverage from those seven countries banned from the US.

US President Donald Trump’s ban on all people from seven countries arriving in the United States regardless of whether they have a visa/green card will cripple reporting from the region. Foreign journalists, cameraman and photographers in the seven countries in question — Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen — will no longer be able to rely on the loyalty of their local staff, who are basically their conduit into complex and often dangerous societies.

