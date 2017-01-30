Rundle: liberal howls of outrage over Muslim ban play into Trump's tiny hands
Protesting at the airport is not going to work, and it is not going to win you any hearts and minds.
Jan 30, 2017
Protesting at the airport is not going to work, and it is not going to win you any hearts and minds.
Well, the Trump era is upon us. Last week Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all visits for three months for citizens from six predominantly Arab countries — Syria, Iraq, Sudan*, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — and Iran, and a hold on all refugee intake for four months. Intake of refugees from Syria is on hold indefinitely. When refugee intake does resume, a specific priority will be placed on refugees of minority religions — i.e. Christianity — who are being persecuted. And, mostly ignored, for all entrants to the US, the Visa Interview Waiver program is being suspended. That’s not the Tourist Visa Waiver Program — relax, you can still go to Disneyland — but the Interview Waiver, which allows people to renew business and work visas automatically. The ban includes green card holders from those seven countries, simply because they are not specifically listed in the set of exemptions (chiefly for diplomatic passport holders etc).
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Rundle: liberal howls of outrage over Muslim ban play into Trump’s tiny hands ”
I hate the ‘caring for refugees is why trump won/wins’ argument. lots of variations basically all saying – ‘your being who you are/liberal/caring/etc empowers trump’- as if, somehow if we were more like trump, and didn’t care, that would be a win for us, even though who we are and what we stand for would have ceased to exist by everyone being more like trump.