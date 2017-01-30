Glenn Dyer's TV ratings
A fabulous game, as the occasion and hype had demanded. And Seven smiled at what could be perhaps the final final between Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal. As did Australians in their mi
Jan 30, 2017
A fabulous game, as the occasion and hype had demanded. And Seven smiled at what could be perhaps the final final between Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal. As did Australians in their mi
A fabulous game, as the occasion and hype had demanded. And Seven smiled at what could be perhaps the final final between Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal. As did Australians in their millions. The 3.592 million people who watched the match last night around the country from 7.30pm to well after 11pm will prove to be one of the top three or four audiences of the year.The grand finals of the AFL and the NRL, and perhaps a gripping NRL Origin decider, are the only other programs likely to match or top it. It was the highest-ranking tennis match in Australia in more than a decade – since Federer beat Marcos Baghdatis in four sets in 2006, which attracted 3.859 million viewers. It gave Seven a 50.4% share of the free-to-air TV audience last night with the main channel where the match was shown accounting for 50.6%.
Powered by Taboola