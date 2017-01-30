Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

United States

Jan 30, 2017

Watching the events of the weekend in the United States was like viewing 20 years of Australian border control policy on fast forward. The spectacle at airports across the United States did not result from the election of a uniquely tyrannical government. Rather, it is what happens when measures that have been introduced incrementally in Australia are imposed overnight. Configuring immigration as a national security issue, introducing religious discrimination into the refugee intake — Australia was there first.

