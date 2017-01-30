What Donald Trump learned from Australian border policy
There is something very familiar about Donald Trump's new plan to stop the planes.
Watching the events of the weekend in the United States was like viewing 20 years of Australian border control policy on fast forward. The spectacle at airports across the United States did not result from the election of a uniquely tyrannical government. Rather, it is what happens when measures that have been introduced incrementally in Australia are imposed overnight. Configuring immigration as a national security issue, introducing religious discrimination into the refugee intake — Australia was there first.
