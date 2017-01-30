Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jan 30, 2017

Hinch slams slam, gets served

Senator Derryn Hinch tweeted last night that he was disappointed when he watched the women's final of the Australian Open.

When Ms Tips was taught manners, being grateful, and publicly so, for invitations and gifts was an important lesson and one that has stuck. Some would do well to remember the lesson as well. Senator Derryn Hinch tweeted last night that he was disappointed when he watched the women’s final of the Australian Open, as the match didn’t go long enough: “Went Williams’ final Rod Laver Arena last night. Only 20 games: 6-4, 6-4. Few rallies. Sounds sexist: Tonight real tennis.”

The comment drew ire on Twitter (maybe it sounds sexist because it is), but what Hinch didn’t mention was that he was at the match as a guest of Channel Seven — Hinch is a regular contributor to Seven’s Sunrise program — and was papped by the Australian Financial Review at the match on Saturday night. Not a good look to be publicly ungrateful for a gift. 

