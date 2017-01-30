The Gladys Group is NSW's new power elite
Jan 30, 2017
The new Premier's core group of senior ministers are all long-time Berejiklian supporters.
Gladys Berejiklian, the new Premier of New South Wales, has put her stamp of authority on state politics in the most dramatic and self-assured fashion.
6 thoughts on “The Gladys Group is NSW’s new power elite ”
Well well, an entire article that manages to not mention that elephant outside the room eh?
Adrian Piccoli?
I note that the SMH forgot to list Anthony Roberts in their announcement of the new lineup. But that is very easy to do.
He is eminently forgettable. A sort of a self-satisfied Trumpish character with no achievements whatsoever.
She has already demonstrated that she is a fool by removing Piccoli. Here is the first minister in over a decade who stood up for public education and trust me, given I work in disadvantaged school, he has made a difference. Highly respected and who can say that? You can be the biggest dimwit on the bench and be a minister, but dont’ be good at it
Piccoli – great for public schools, maybe. but a disaster for TAFE. That has to be considered along with all the ‘but he was such a good minister’ chatter.
Piccoli instigated the disastrous’ Smart and Skilled’ program which saw huge fee increases for NSW TAFE, the closure of TAFE colleges, cuts to courses in those that remained and the rise of a stack of dodgy private colleges, many of which have now collapsed leaving their students with unfinished courses and fee debts.
Piccoli was also responsible for the very dishonest changes to enrolment forms for NSW public schools that resulted in students being shoved into Special Religious Education classes because the alternative – ethics classes – was seriously downplayed on the forms.
I realise Piccoli was just obeying Baird’s orders, but even so, he was not entirely the wonderful education minister his fans would have us believe.
The destabilising, and unelectable, far right forces are just as much evident and destructive in NSW Libs as they are in Federal Libs.
I think Barilaro had more to do with the dumping of Piccoli than our Glad. But her support of it only shows what a poisoned chalice she has inherited. And, for one on a 2.5% majority in his own seat, Barilaro clearly underestimates the impact of that decision on his own political future. The forces for the good and decent are already mobilising to make his political life hell. Go you good things!